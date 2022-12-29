Uganda: Mpuuga Challenges Critics to Stand for LOP If They Are Not Happy With Him

Mathias Mpuuga has challenged those who have been critical of his leadership as LOP to come forward and prove their mettle now that his tenure is coming to an end.

Mpuuga, who is the Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Parliament, said since the end of his two and half year tenure is approaching, it is time for those who think they can do better to show up.

"I have never campaigned to become the Leader of Opposition. I am just part of NUP leadership who is seeking for the change of the regime. Anyone who wishes to become leader of the opposition and who think can perform better than me will get that opportunity," he said.

A furious Mpuuga said, "Those who think their duty at Parliament is to fight Mpuuga, you are the enemy of change. I am one person alone and one day I will not be a Member of Parliament and maybe not even the Leader of Opposition, but I will always perform."

Mpuuga has been accused by many, including members of his own party the National Unity Platform (NUP) of underperforming in his role as LOP. He has been criticised by some NUP MPs of not doing enough to reverse the alleged abductions and incarceration of many party members which began in 2020 and has continued to this day.

But Mpuuga, who is also a member of the G-Unit, has insisted pushed for clear legislative agenda instead of making the party's voice heard more on the streets, as many NUP members argue it should be. G-Unit comprises mostly members that made a switch from the Democratic Party (DP) shortly before the 2021 general election.

Mpuuga, who is also the deputy president of NUP in Buganda, has been accused of witch-hunting lawmakers loyal to party leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alia Bobi Wine. But he has on several occasions refuted the charge and denied knowledge of any rift between Kyagulanyi and himself.

In a television interview, Mpuuga explained that whereas there are a lot of things that need to be accomplished, he is content with what he has been able to accomplish so far.

"We cannot accomplish some of these tasks while accusing each other, we cannot accomplish the task while fighting one another. Before accusing Mpuuga of not performing well, first help him to fulfil his responsibilities. If you have not helped him, you can shut up or else it means you are a traitor or a hypocrite," he said.

Mpuuga explained there is nothing he does in Parliament and outside it without consulting the leadership of the party.

"We always discuss the issues and agree. I think me and my president (Robert Kyagulanyi) always agree on what should be done," he said.

Recently, Kyagulanyi praised Mityana municipality MP, Francis Butebi Zaake for insisting on raising the issue of abductions in parliament.

Zaake had lost his cool and shouted at the top of his voice after the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa denied him a chance to table the issue concerning the ongoing kidnaps in the country.

Mpuuga does not agree with this method of protest in parliament.

He stated that although there is a need to dislodge president Museveni from power, there are equally urgent matters like overturning bad laws that directly affect the people of Uganda.

"There are a lot in Parliament. The issues in Parliament need wisdom. If you don't have it, you may not be able to handle (certain things," he said, adding that some approaches will make the party to be despised and undermined.

"I don't want to lead a team that is being despised," he ended.