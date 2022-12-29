Uganda: Moroto District Council Votes to Sack RDC

28 December 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Richard Oyel

The Moroto District Council has resolved to remove Moroto Resident District Commissioner (RDC), George William Wopuwa from office

Moving under rule 28 of the council standard rules of procedure on matters of public concern, the Female Youth Councillor, Maruk Margret moved a motion which was seconded by Longora Mary Goretti.

"There was a public outcry about the RDC, George William Wopua and that's is why I brought the matter to the attention of the council", says Maruk Margret.

In a letter seen by Nile Post, the Moroto RDC is blamed for overstepping his mandate, harassing civil servants, antagonising the district council, and underperforming in security matters

"We tried reaching out to him several times after receiving complaints but Mr. George William Wopuwa feels untouchable. I'm glad the council voted in favour of the motion to kick him out of office", Ceaser Akol Moroto district Speaker told Nile Post.

17 members out of 24 voted in favour of the motion.

"The honourable member, Maruk Margret evoked section 73 of the local government Act Cap 243 and moved a motion which was seconded and further put up for voting. The house voted unanimously in favour of the motion.", Pulkol Anjello said.

The resolution which was copied to the President, and the Prime Minister now seeks to see Mr. George William Wopuwa leave Moroto with immediate effect.

The Moroto district Deputy speaker, Lokir Lomonyang said the council was follow up on the implementation of the resolution to the dot. He called on the Office of the President to take swift action against the RDC in question.

Attempts to get a comment from the RDC about about the matter were futile as his calls to his known phone numbers went unanswered.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.