Uganda: Moroto District Council Votes to Sack RDC

The Moroto District Council has resolved to remove Moroto Resident District Commissioner (RDC), George William Wopuwa from office

Moving under rule 28 of the council standard rules of procedure on matters of public concern, the Female Youth Councillor, Maruk Margret moved a motion which was seconded by Longora Mary Goretti.

"There was a public outcry about the RDC, George William Wopua and that's is why I brought the matter to the attention of the council", says Maruk Margret.

In a letter seen by Nile Post, the Moroto RDC is blamed for overstepping his mandate, harassing civil servants, antagonising the district council, and underperforming in security matters

"We tried reaching out to him several times after receiving complaints but Mr. George William Wopuwa feels untouchable. I'm glad the council voted in favour of the motion to kick him out of office", Ceaser Akol Moroto district Speaker told Nile Post.

17 members out of 24 voted in favour of the motion.

"The honourable member, Maruk Margret evoked section 73 of the local government Act Cap 243 and moved a motion which was seconded and further put up for voting. The house voted unanimously in favour of the motion.", Pulkol Anjello said.

The resolution which was copied to the President, and the Prime Minister now seeks to see Mr. George William Wopuwa leave Moroto with immediate effect.

The Moroto district Deputy speaker, Lokir Lomonyang said the council was follow up on the implementation of the resolution to the dot. He called on the Office of the President to take swift action against the RDC in question.

Attempts to get a comment from the RDC about about the matter were futile as his calls to his known phone numbers went unanswered.