Rwanda: Christmas - Over 70 People Arrested for Drunk Driving - Police

71 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol over the past four days (24-27), the Rwanda National Police (RNP) has revealed.

In an interview with The New Times, the spokesperson of RNP CP John Bosco Kabera, said that those people were arrested during police operations to maintain public order, safety, and security during the festive season.

In addition, Kabera disclosed that the security situation was generally calm countrywide during the long weekend of Christmas.

Moreover, Kabera pointed out that the crimes which dominated during that period were assault related to drunkenness.

Kabera further urged the public to celebrate safely as the festive season is still ongoing.

"People should not do things that could potentially harm them or others, and advised to respect laws and regulations," he said.

Meanwhile, four people lost their lives in accidents that occurred in different parts of the country between Christmas and Boxing Day, according to RNP.