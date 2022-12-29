Rwanda: Ex-Amavubi Women Player Umulisa to Be Laid to Rest on December 30

Family, friends, and football fans in general, will bid farewell to Edith Umulisa on Friday, December 30, at her home in Burera District, Northern Province.

Umulisa passed on on December 26 when she succumbed to an unidentified illness she has been battling for months.

After the requiem mass at Sakara catholic church at 12:00pm, her body will be taken to Sakara cemetery for burial at 02:00pm.

Umulisa played for different teams in the top flight women's league. She joined APR in 2008 before joining AS Kigali.

She moved to Scandinavia in 2018 where she played for one year before retiring. The club eventually appointed her as their fitness coach, a job she did until she was appointed head coach of Freedom WFC.

She attended coaching courses in Rubavu in August but failed to finish due to illness.

Umulisa received her first national team call up in 2009 where she played as a central defender. She will be remembered for her high tackling ability and her leadership on and off the pitch.