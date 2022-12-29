Rwanda: Dermaco's Concert in Kigali Postponed

The 'Dutty December' show which Jamaica's dancehall artiste was expected to perform has been postponed just a day before the date it was supposed to kick off at the BK Arena. According to the organisers the show is postponed to January 28, 2023.

Demarco had confirmed his performance with a video saying "I am telling my African fans that I will be in Kigali live performing at the Dutty December concert at BK Arena, make sure everybody comes and get your ticket."

Even though there was no lineup for other artistes announced for the show, Demarco was expected to be in Kigali on December 29, as the concert was in the evening.

Talking to The New Times, Patrick Lipscombe Musoni said that the reason behind the postponement was that the artiste missed his flight. His journey from Jamaica could have taken more than 30 hours to arrive in Kigali.

The Dutty December concert has been postponed after Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz's concert got cancelled last weekend.

Some of the artistes' most hit songs include 'No Wahala' ft Akon and Runtown, 'Lazy Body' ft Hotta Maestro, 'Bad Gyal Anthem' and 'Backaz' among others.

About Demarco

Real name Collin Demar Edwards, the Jamaican dancehall and reggae recording artist was born on September 28, 1982. He was nominated for an Urban Music Award for 'Best Reggae Act' in 2013, and again in 2014. In May 2017 Demarco moved to Georgia and was signed under Akon's record label. After leaving Akon's label Demarco released an EP in 2019 titled "2020 Vision".

On April 16, 2021 Demarco released his debut album "Melody "under Ineffable Records. This album features guest appearances from Sean Paul on "My Way" Sarkodie on for you. He enlisted the queen of dancehall Spice on "Any Man" Chronic Law on "Travel Safe" Bounty Killer & Beenie Man on "Homage" Konshens on "Mover" Ky-Mani Marley on "Mama" and Shaggy on "Do It Again".