Rwanda: Chinese Medics Treated Over 12,000 Rwandan Patients in 2022

A team of Chinese medics sent to Rwanda by their government treated over 12,291 patients this year.

In 1982, the Chinese government initiated a program of sending medical teams to Rwanda on an annual basis, as part of the efforts to enhance cooperation in the health sector.

The "Chinese Medial Team" is often made up of about 15 medics who are deployed at Masaka and Kibungo Hospitals.

They work closely with their Rwandan counterparts to provide quality medical services and exchange experiences in medical practice with each other.

According to information from the Chinese embassy, the non-stop medical program has seen more than half a million patients treated over the last 40 years.

This year, the 22nd Chinese Medical Team composed of 15 members handled 12,291 cases, of which some 1200 were surgeries (both minor and major ones).

On Wednesday, the Chinese Embassy in Rwanda organised an event of bidding them farewell as the 23rd team takes over from them.

"Rwandan people are very kind. We have treated many patients, and some come back after a month or two to tell us about how they are and to thank us. One patient told me, 'thank you for treating me as a brother.' So I am very happy about the work we have been doing here," Peng Jikui, the leader of the 22nd Chinese Medical Team said in a media interview, during the farewell event.

The team is made up of specialists in various fields including surgery, orthopedics, dentistry, general medicine, anesthesiology, traditional Chinese medicine, and internal medicine.

Speaking at the farewell event, the ambassador of China to Rwanda Wang Xuekun, noted that some of the members of the team have worked at the front line against Covid-19, in addition to carrying out a number of surgical operations, among other procedures.

"They have built sound relations and sincere friendship with the locals. They donated medical equipment and materials to hospitals in Kibungo, and traveled to GS Mburabuturo School and Gahanga Health Centre to provide free medical services to school students and villagers," he said.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Zachee Iyakaremye told media that the China Medical Team plays a good role in improving the health of Rwandans as it offers support to the local medics, especially in fields that have few specialists.

Since 1982, twenty-two medical teams comprising more than 270 Chinese doctors have worked in Rwanda.