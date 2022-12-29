Rwanda: Another DR Congo Fighter Jet Violates Rwandan Airspace

28 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Germain Nsanzimana

Another Sukhoi-25 fighter jet from DR Congo violated Rwandan airspace along Lake Kivu in the Western Province of Rwanda on Wednesday at around 12h00, and immediately returned to DR Congo.

This is not the first time a fighter jet from DR Congo has violated Rwandan airspace. In November, a fighter jet of the same type from DR Congo violated Rwanda's airspace and briefly touched down at Rubavu Airport before returning back.

Following Wednesday's incident, Rwandan government issued a statement indicating that, "Rwandan authorities have once again protested to the DR Congo Government against the violations of Rwandan airspace by DR Congo fighter jets."

It adds in part that, "These repeated violations are against the spirit of Luanda and Nairobi peace initiatives. The authorities in the DR Congo seem to be emboldened by consistent coddling by some in the international community who repeatedly heap blame on Rwanda for any and all ills in the DR Congo, while ignoring the transgressions originating from DR Congo. These provocations must stop."

During the November airspace violation, DR Congo government admitted at the time that its fighter jet had violated Rwandan airspace claiming it was a mistake but the Rwandan government described the act as "unacceptable."

Several residents and local authorities in Rubavu District who spoke to The New Times on Wednesday attested to having seen the fighter jet in the skies of Rwanda

Under the Nairobi and Luanda initiatives, both Rwanda and DR Congo had agreed on de-escalate tension and Rwanda demanded a halt to acts of provocations from the DR Congo.

The incursion by the DRC Sukhoi-25 fighter jet is one of many provocations following DR Congo's embedding of the genocidal outfit- FDLR- into its national army and cross-border shelling on Rwandan territory with rockets earlier this year killing civilians and destroying properties.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.