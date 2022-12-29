Rwanda: 12 Rwandan Artistes to Headline East African Party

For its 14th edition, a lineup of 12 local artistes for the forthcoming New Year's East African Party slated January 1, will entertain Kigalians marking its first ever time to take place without a foreign headliner at this highly anticipated annual event at the BK Arena.

In a recent press conference, The East African Promoters' (EAP) CEO Joseph Mushyoma revealed that they were considering switching to 'only Rwandan artists' lineup because "it time to believe in our artistes and give credit to the work they do in music. They're fighting a tough battle to prove that their music can only get better and I think it's time to join them and support them in a way or another because we are part of this journey".

Mushyoma said that artists would get the stage on merit and only their music will speak for them and that the coming editions of East African Party will involve only Rwandan artists who have been outstanding throughout the year.

The artistes to headline the 14th edition of EAP include Bruce Melodie, Riderman, Alyn Sano, King James, Platini, Davis D, Nel Ngabo, Ariel Wayz, Ish Kevin, Niyo Bosco, Okkama and Afrique.

Tickets are already out at Rwf5, 000 for regular (floor), VIP Rwf10, 000 and VVIP Rwf15, 000 and can be bought at www.ticqet.rw. Gates will be open at 4pm.

The organisers said that this new move takes effect beginning with the forthcoming East African Party slated for January 1, 2023, where the concert features only a Rwandan artists' lineup and that they plan on introducing criteria to be referred to while selecting artistes that will perform at the concerts.

East African Party was first held in 2008 and since then has been the most highly anticipated annual concert. It hosted a variety of African artistes whom music lovers looked forward to witnessing their live performance; the event also hosted a lineup of only traditional and cultural musicians last year.