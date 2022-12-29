Rwanda: Five Players Who Could Join Rwandan Premier League in January

The Rwandan Premier League has attracted many players from abroad over the years as the competition gradually grows.

The June transfer window saw Abdul Rwatubyaye who was playing in Macedonia join Rayon Sports. Cameroonian forward Man Ykre who previously had spells in Tunisia moved to AS Kigali, and Ghanaian striker Moro Sumaila signed for Etincelles, among a host of others.

With the first transfer window in 2023 set to open from January 1 to 27, Times Sport takes a look at five players who are likely to move to the Rwandan Premier league.

-Thierry Manzi (Rayon Sports)

The towering central defender could be making a return to the Rwandan Premier League after leaving APR FC for Dila Gori FC in Georgia on July 5, 2021.

Manzi had his contract with AS FAR Rabat canceled on August 1 and he is now a free agent.

Times Sport understands that Rayon Sports, where he had five fruitful seasons (2015 to 2020), are eager to bring him back in January, and talks are ongoing.

-Jerome Prince Iniesta (Etincelles)

A hugely talented offensive midfielder who plays just behind the striker, Iniesta previously featured for Ghanaian outfit Twenty-Fifteen FC. He has passed trials at Etincelles and will put pen to paper when the transfer window opens in January.

-Rharb Youssef (Rayon Sports)

The Raja Casablanca forward played for Rayon Sports on loan during the 2021/2022 season before being sent back to his parent club.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rharb formed an impressive attacking partnership with Leandre Onana which was a delight to watch.

The Blues are bent on bringing him back in January. They believe he can contribute immensely to their quest to win the league title.

-Brabby Kofigo (Bugesera)

He played for Ghanaian Premier League side Aduana FC as a winger though he was occasionally used as a centre back.

Kofigo is currently in Bugesera and could sign if he passes trials.

-Samuel Frimpong (Etincelles)

Frimpong has huge experience having played three years in a roll in the CAF Champions League with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

His last club in Ghana was another top side called Medeama SC which is situated in the gold mining town of Tarkwa.

Frimpong is a versatile player who can operate as a right winger, a right back and a central midfielder.