Kenya: Cellulant Voted Kenya's Leading Online Payment Platform

Nairobi — Pan-African digital payments provider Cellulant has been named Kenya's best online payment platform during this year's Top Star Brand Awards.

The Kenyan-founded start-up was recognized for leading the country's fintech and payment ecosystems.

The awards are organized by Digital Events Ltd in conjunction with an independent panel of judges drawn from digital tech consultants, academia, IT professional bodies, relevant government department representatives, industry networks, and the media.

"We are honored to receive this award and be recognised as a Top brand in Kenya. Owing to the Covid-19 Pandemic, we have seen a significant shift in the use of digital payments in the last 2 years," Cellulant Kenya Country Manager Faith Nkatha Gitonga said.

"Cellulant has demonstrated exceptional performance in the payments industry, and we remain dedicated to providing our clients with cutting-edge products and services," she said.

Cellulant provides payment processing solutions for businesses through Tingg, which enables digital payments for companies across Africa.

A single integrated solution, Tingg offers simplified payment tools and processes for a merchant to manage their payments. As a result, businesses can allow their customers to make payments for goods and services using locally relevant payment options.

Top companies it serves in Kenya include Naivas, Kenya Airways, Jambojet, Equity Bank, KCB, Bolt, Kenya power, among others.

Cellulant has an office presence in 18 African countries with a payments platform connecting thousands of businesses with 350+ payment options (bank, wallet and card integrations) across 35 countries.

The platform powers payments for 1100+ client businesses, 50+ banks and 220M+ consumers on a single inclusive network allowing for interoperability across Africa.