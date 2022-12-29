Kenya: Al-Shabaab Terrorists Disguised as KDF Officers Kill 2 People in Lamu

29 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Lamu — At least two people were on Wednesday shot and killed by suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists who had disguised themselves as Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) officers and erected an illegal roadblock in Witu area, Lamu County.

The gang also burnt down a motorcycle as they conducted an illegal search before they were confronted by police.

Coat regional commissioner John Elungata said they had deployed more personnel in the area and especially in the expansive Boni Forest to pursue the gunmen operating from there.

On Wednesday evening, a police lorry was headed for Mokowe area when they came across the roadblock that had been mounted by about ten men wearing jungle uniforms similar to those used by Kenya Defense Forces.

Police said the terrorists had stopped four vehicles and had shot dead a lorry driver and his turn boy.

When the gang saw the police lorry they opened fire forcing those on board to take cover in the bushes as they fought back.

The team sought reinforcements as they fought the gang while retreating into the forest.

And after a lull, it was then it was discovered that four vehicles were held hostage there including one with two Italians and another lorry that had two occupants all of whom were rescued.

The bodies of the driver and his turn boy were also found in their lorry that had its fuel tank damaged by bullets.

Police said another salon car was found at the roadblock but did not have occupants at the time of the incident at about 6pm.

The police vehicle was damaged in the shootout.

The gang escaped towards Boni Forest.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.