Namibia Monitoring Global Covid-19 Surge

THE minister of health, Kalumbi Shangula, says his team is monitoring the Covid-19 news in view of a sudden surge in cases in China, Japan, the United States, the Republic of Korea and Brazil.

Shangula's statement comes as China, which is battling the highest cases suspected to be fuelled by an Omicron variant, abandoned parts of its zero-Covid policy.

Starting on 8 January, Chinese nationals, who have been cut off from the rest of the World for nearly three years, will be allowed to travel abroad.

Namibia will not turn away anyone carrying the virus as currently foreign nationals are required to show negative PCR tests or proof of vaccination for entry.

"The epidemiological situation in Namibia has not changed since we lifted the regulations and protocols. We do not require anybody who comes to Namibia to quarantine or isolate. We will inform the public promptly if there is any change as we used to do in the past," said Shangula.

China, where the virus is believed to have originated, stopped publishing daily data a few days ago.

China has also stopped classifying cardiovascular diseases and heart attack fatalities as Covid-19 deaths.

International media outlets are reporting that cases in China are surging and hospitals and mortuaries are overwhelmed.

WHO director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has expressed concern over the evolving situation in China, especially the lack of data "on disease severity, hospital admissions, and requirements for ICU support," he said.