South Africa: City of Cape Town Issues Notice On Closed Beaches

29 December 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The City of Cape Town has reminded residents and visitors that Milnerton Lagoon, Milnerton Estuary Mouth and Lagoon Beach remain closed for swimming due to pollution in the Diep River.

"There has been ongoing pollution within the Diep River that has been well publicised. The Diep River discharges at the estuary mouth at Lagoon Beach. As a result, Lagoon Beach is also affected by pollution in the Diep River," the City said on Wednesday.

With the peak season and hot summer temperatures, the City has been made aware that people are swimming in the estuary mouth, in Milnerton Lagoon and at Lagoon Beach.

"The City would like to remind both residents and visitors that these areas are polluted, and the Milnerton Lagoon, Milnerton Estuary Mouth and Lagoon Beach remain closed for swimming, playing and recreational use.

"Pollution warning signs remain in place. We appreciate the public's cooperation during this time," the City said.

