Tanzania: Mgunda Unfazed By Points Gap

Simba coach Juma Mgunda has predicted a tough run-in for his side as the Premier League title race begins to heat up.

However, he remains upbeat on his team's chances in the title race, insisting his charges have what it takes to overcome all hurdles.

The Msimbazi Street Reds are busy on the training ground ahead of their tough year-ender encounter against Tanzania Prisons set at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam tomorrow.

A win on the day will take them to 44 points from 19 matches thereby reducing the current six-point gap with leaders Young Africans to 3 points as the latter play against Mtibwa Sugar at Manungu Complex in Morogoro on Saturday.

"Every league game that we play is difficult and the league is going to be tough in the remaining fixtures of the season but we are ready to face any opponent who comes on our way.

"It should be known that a league is a marathon meaning that those who are head of us are not necessarily guaranteed championship until the finishing line," said the team's caretaker Coach Juma Mgunda.

Commenting on the progress of his top goal scorer Moses Phiri who sustained the injury during their away game against Kagera Sugar, Mgunda said he is still under the supervision of doctors.

"Of course, he is adapting well and we are just waiting for the final report from our medical staff thereafter, we are going to decide whether to include him in our match against Prisons, but so far, he is well," he said.

On his part, the team's Media and Communication Manager Ahmed Ally assured their fans that procedures to sign new players are going on well and soon, they will parade them.

"We have begun the signing exercise by recruiting Saidi Ntibazonkiza and extending our center-back's Henock Inonga contract. So far, these are the deals we have fulfilled.

"People should expect much because our target is to do better in both domestic and international duels and to amicably achieve that, we need to have a strong squad," said him.

He added that for them, they have not yet given up the title chase until everything is over insisting that they are still active championship contenders.

However, after tomorrow's fixture, Simba squad will be deployed to Zanzibar for the 2023 Mapinduzi Cup showdown set to unfold at Amaan Stadium where 12 teams battle for the championship.

It is a good platform for the football fraternity to begin the New Year by witnessing teams from Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar plus one guest side Aigle Noir of Burundi displaying their capabilities.