Uganda Cranes Players Begin National Anthem Singing Lessons

The Uganda Cranes players and officials have kicked-off lessons to learn how to sing all the three stanzas of the national anthem ahead of African Nations Championship (CHAN) in January next year.

This comes days after the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) tasked all officials and players summoned to the national teams to learn how to sing the national anthem properly.

"All players summoned to the Uganda national football teams will be tasked to undergo sessions to learn how to sing the National Anthem of Uganda," FUFA earlier said.

According to pictures shared by FUFA on social media, the Uganda Cranes players have been seen undergoing sessions of singing the national anthem as the team prepares for CHAN finals slated for January in Algeria.

As part of the preparations, the 35 summoned Cranes players are currently carrying on with training sessions at Kampala International School.

Uganda is in Group B alongside Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal and Ivory Coast.

Last week, at the announcing of the 35-man provisional squad for the tournament, Uganda Cranes coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic said they had considered consistent and impactful players that had been part of the team during the CHAN qualifiers.

"We have looked at the aspect of inconsistency while analyzing this level of competition and realized that we must have players that have consistently been part of the team throughout the qualifiers,"Micho said during a press briefing last week.

Uganda will be striving to go beyond the group stages for the very first time in the tournament.