Uganda: Leaders of Notorious Kisekka Market Car Theft Gang 'Banzege' Nabbed

29 December 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Police has finally arrested Ismail Mpalanyi alias Atilibo alias Biba the leader of "Banzege" group of thugs that have for long been terrorising unsuspecting victims in Kisekka market.

According to deputy police spokesperson Claire Nabakka, Mpalanyi was arrested on December 22, following an intelligence led operation.

On the same day, his fellow gang members; Godfrey Bagalana and Ronald Sembogo were arrested and are being detained.

"The three are still in custody pending court on charges of aggravated robbery. They have been charged and will appear before court on charges of Aggravated Robbery c/s 285/286 of the PCA," Nabakka said.

The deputy police mouthpiece added that prior to the arrest of the three, police had earlier arrested Moses Waswa and Ronald Kiyimba also part of the gang, who were later produced at Buganda Road court on charges of aggravated robbery.

The gang members are believed to be behind the robbery and grievous body harm on a one, Justus Byarugaba on June 12, 2022 while he had gone to Kisekka to repair his car which had a small mechanical problem with its side mirror.

"Unfortunately he was attacked by a group of thugs that are known as BANZEGE who dismantled his motor vehicle and started demanding that he pays them over Shs10 million," Nabakka said.

She added that when Byarugaba refused, he was beaten using spanners and even robbed of his Shs50,000 before he managed to run away from the premises and went to police who helped remove his car from the scene. However, by the time police arrived at the scene, the suspects had already fled.

Nabakka revealed that as much as this group had caused alot of public outcry, it has been established that few people ever reported them to the police.

She noted that the arrest of these thugs has brought some sanity in Kisekka market, and thanked the police team for the job well done.

"We would like to thank our teams on ground who have tirelessly pursued this case up to-date. UPF calls on the general public to continue with the vigilance and report any such incidents," Nabakka said.

