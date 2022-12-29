Uganda: The Government Owes Media Houses Shs 13 Billion

Kampala — Exorbitant taxes, non-government payment for media services delivered and a repressive regulatory framework were cited as the key inhibitors to the growth of the media industry.

The remarks were made during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) for the year 2022 that took place in Kampala. The leadership of NAB also gave out certificates of membership to the broadcasters.

The association raised the issue of the outstanding amounts owed to the media, saying that the government still has a debt of Shs13 billion to clear with the media industry.

The chairman of NAB, Kin Kariisa said there is a need to educate the government from the head of state about the importance of paying media on time.

He proposed that it is high time for the association to introduce ageing debts/attracting interest in government business.