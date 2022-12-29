Tanzania: Joy as Kitulo-Iniho Road Set for Construction

THE construction of a 36.3 kms Kitulo-Iniho road in Njombe Region is expected to open up various socio-economic opportunities and improve people's livelihoods.

The road section is part of Isonje-Kikondo (km 92.6) road which connects Njombe and Mbeya regions, thus linking Tanzania with its neighboring countries.

Speaking on Wednesday during the contract signing for the first phase construction of the 36.3kms section from Kitulo to Inihio, Minister for Works and Transport, Prof Makame Mbarawa said the project will attract more tourists and facilitate movement of people and goods.

The signing of the contract was held between the government and China National Aero-technology International Engineering Corporation (AVIC-ENG).

"This road will help to reduce time for transporting farm and forest produce and also ease the movement of tourists visiting Kitulo National Park," Prof Mbarawa said.

He added that the road will also enable various industrial commodities from within and outside the country to reach the area at affordable prices, citing some cement, iron bars, fertilizers and others.

Elaborating, he noted that the road infrastructure will be an important link between Njombe and Mbeya regions through Kikondo and Kitulo National Park.

He added: "The construction of the Kitulo-Iniho road (36.3 km) will involve the construction of weighbridges. Mark you, the government decided to start with the 36.3 kms because the area poses inconveniences during rainy seasons, thus its completion will be of great help to Makete and Njombe residents because it is an important link to Mbeya, Ruvuma and Mtwara."

In the road that is part of many road projects being implemented through government funding, Prof Mbarawa further directed TANROAD to oversee its implementation to ensure efficiency and value for money.

He also urged Njombe residents to cooperate with the contractor and ensure safety of construction materials so that the project can be executed within the agreed time.

On his part, TANROADS, Chief Executive Officer Engineer Rogatus Mativila said the road construction tender was announced in March 2022, where five bids were received and evaluated and show the Chinese contractor, AVIC-ENG, wining at 69,754 bn/- VAT exclusive.

Njombe Regional Commissioner, Anthony Mtaka said Kitulo National Park with flower and bird attractions is the part of hidden Tanzania's attractions, which this time will be unveiled, especially in the Royal Tour phase II program by President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Construction Tanzania Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said that the construction of the road will promote tourism in the Njombe region through the National Park, where tourists can easily enter through Mbeya or Njombe.

"Although this road will connect economic and social activities in Njombe and Mbeya regions, it will promote tourism by facilitating the entry of tourists through the road in the regions," he said

In a related development, he invited businessmen from various regions to invest in Makete District, because the road is going to open up the area.

Commenting, Makete Member of Parliament Festo Sanga said Chama cha Mapinduzi has fulfilled its pledge of building Makete -Mbeya road which is in their Election Manifesto.

He said the government has implemented various projects in Makete district including the construction of health centres, improvement of the district hospital, construction of classrooms and a modern district office.