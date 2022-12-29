Tanzania: LPG Safe Use Campaigns Get Boost

Kilimanjaro — CAMPAIGNS for safe use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at domestic level got fresh impetus on Wednesday as the Oryx Gas Tanzania Limited embarked on a programme to train consumers at community level.

The company's move is intended to assure that the LPG use does not affect environment and peoples' health that could as well cause deaths.

Officiating the launch of the programme in Kilimanjaro region, Energy Permanent Secretary, Engineer Felchesmi Mramba, said the initiative was a boost to President's Samia Suluhu Hassan's efforts, seeking to ensure that Tanzanians shift to using the clean cooking gas.

Eng Mramba said the ministry believes that improving peoples' lives includes opting clean cooking energy because several women are affected through using charcoal and firewood.

The launch of the programme yesterday went along with training for Ward leaders in all districts of Kilimanjaro region and the community members.

The training went along with donation of 700 Oryx Gas LPG cylinders and starting kits to different communities' representatives and users.

"This training will be gradually implemented for all communities nationwide," Oryx Gas Tanzania Managing Director, Benoit Araman, said.

This is part of the company's educational mission and its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG policy).

"These sessions aim to create awareness about LPG, its safe use and how cooking with LPG can improve health of communities whilst protecting the environment," Mr Araman said.

He said the LPG can be dangerous if used or misused, but, if used with care and the relevant level of training and knowledge, Oryx LPG is the ideal clean energy to be used for cooking.

Mr Araman further argued that the usage of LPG was growing in Tanzania, hence, it was the responsibility of LPG players to ensure that LPG customers are educated and trained in such a way they are aware about all good benefits of LPG and how to use it safely.

"That is why Oryx Gas Tanzania has decided to launch this safety training for its users along with basic education about Oryx LPG clean cooking solution. Nothing is more important than OGTL customers' safety," he added.

For a very long time, Oryx Gas Tanzania has conducted various trainings for different groups of users like Super Dealers, Dealers, Retailers.

OGTL has also teamed up with key stakeholders such as Energy and Water Utilities Authority (EWURA), the Fire Brigade, the Weight and Measure Agency (WMA) in creating awareness about safety of LPG for resellers and distributors.

"Now the Oryx Gas Tanzania has decided to go to end users level, which we believe is the right thing to do to educate customers for a safe use of LPG whilst reducing the risk of accident to happen due to a lack of knowledge," he stated.