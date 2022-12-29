Tanzania: Over 85,000 to Join Form One in Mwanza

Mwanza — A total of 85,732 primary school pupils (41,426 boys and 44,306 girls) who passed their national examinations in Mwanza region are expected to join Form One on 9th January next year.

Mwanza Regional Education Officer (REO), Mr Martin Nkwabi told the Daily News here recently that all arrangements, including classrooms are ready.

He said the pupils who passed were among 105,807 who were registered to sit for the examinations this year, out of which 55,964 were girls and 49,943 boys. Among them, 2,093 did not do the examination due to various reasons, including pregnancy and death.

"Absenteeism is the major reason why some of the students did not write the examination," he said.

Mr Nkwabi said the number of students who passed increased by 21, 310 compared to 2021 when the students who passed were 64,422.

He said Mwanza City Council (MCC) with a total of 127 primary schools led others for having the highest number of students who passed.

It has a total of 14,303 passed students (6,828 - boys and 7,475 -girls), equivalent to 96 per cent, followed by Ilemela Municipality with 119 primary schools where 12,548 pupils passed (6, 011 boys and 6,537 girls).

He said Ukerewe district council with a total of 124 primary schools was placed third, where a total of 10,478 (5,037-girls and 5,441 boys) passed the examinations, which is equivalent to 85.5 percent.