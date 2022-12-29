Tanzania: Rukwa RC Issues Ultimatum Over Desks Shortage

Sumbawanga — RUKWA Regional Commissioner, Ms Queen Sendiga has ordered District commissioners and councils directors to ensure that by February next year no any pupil sits on floor due to lack of desks.

Her directive came after learning that some schools in the region were facing shortage of 99,043 desks. The RC issued the directive on Tuesday this week during a media briefing here in the municipality, insisting that it was a big shame for the region to have shortage.

According to Ms Sendiga, Kalambo District Council is facing a shortage of 54,040 desks, Nkasi 17,667, Sumbawanga 20,623 and Sumbawanga Municipality 6,713.

Equally RC ordered DCs and councils' directors to ensure all 25,362 pupils who have excelled in Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE), join Form One in the first selection on January 09, next year.

She said all 25,362 pupils among them boys are 12,106 and girls 13,256 must join Form.

One as the construction works of 191 classrooms in secondary schools at the cost of 3.8 bn/- in the region are reportedly in good progress by teaching 99 percent of completion.

She said the sixth phase administration in October this year allocated some 3.8 bn/- for construction of secondary schools in all four councils in Rukwa region for classroom construction.

"The constructions of the project are on right course, 25,363 children, among them pupils who excelled in Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE), will not be left on roadways as all of them will be selected to join Form One in one selection.

"So far, the construction of the classrooms is expected to address congestion in classrooms," she explained.

RC hailed project supervisors, including school heads and ward councilors for construction of new classrooms that reflect value for money of the fund spent on the project, as well as meeting deadline as well as quality as directed by the government.

Rukwa Regional Administrative Secretary, Mr Rashid Mchata also congratulated all heads of schools who managed to meet deadline of the completion of the project.