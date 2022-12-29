Ethiopia: Over 106,000 Tons of Humanitarian Assistance Distributed in Tigray Region - Peace Minister

Addis Ababa — Peace Minister Binalf Andualem disclosed that over 106,000 metric tons of humanitarian aid and 1,400 metric tons of medicine have been provided for the Tigray region after the peace agreement.

Binalf, who is also Northern Ethiopia Humanitarian Support and Rehabilitation Coordination Head, told ENA that the federal government has been supplying unfettered humanitarian aid after the peace agreement.

Basic commodities needed for humanitarian aid are being supplied through all the humanitarian corridors of Kobo, Gondar and Afar Abala without any restriction, he pointed out.

After the peace agreement, 106,957 metric tons of emergency food was transported to Tigray region and delivered to citizens, according to the minister.

He added that the government has demonstrated its determination to implement the peace agreement by providing humanitarian support in cooperation with partners.

In addition to humanitarian food aid, 1,400 metric tons of medicine and 10,000 metric tons of non-food items have been provided, Binalf stated.

The government has not only provided humanitarian aid in war-affected areas, but it has also achieved tangible results in the implementation of basic services restoration and reconstruction work, the minister noted.

He particularly mentioned that the Government of Ethiopia is rebuilding damaged institutions in Tigray region and starting interrupted services.

In this regard, electricity, telecom, banking and road infrastructures and service facilities such as hospitals have started providing services, Binalf stated.

Some 43 out of 55 towns have already received electricity and the rest will receive same soon, the minister added.

Recalling the resumption of air transport as of today from Addis Ababa to Mekelle, Binalf also stated that maintenance works of Shire Airport will be completed soon and regular services will resume.

Telecom services are being provided in all areas, including Mekelle, the regional capital of Tigray, it was learned.