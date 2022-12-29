Namibia: Covid Spike Expected

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has alerted the regions to increase Covid-19 testing due to an increase in the number of cases.

The Khomas (56), //Kharas (57) and Erongo (28) regions recorded the highest number of Covid cases last month.

This month, Khomas recorded 89 cases, while Erongo reported 38 and Oshana (15).

For both months, the positive cases were above 150.

This is a spike from the positive tests in previous weeks.

"The current epidemiological data indicates that there is a low testing rate countrywide, while the positivity rate is steadily increasing.

"This could be indicative of an increasing number of Covid cases in the communities, which can only be proven by increasing the testing," the ministry's executive director Ben Nangombe said in a notice last week on Friday.

Nangombe said this is why all districts are requested to enhance testing by activating or re-activing testing sites and most importantly to encourage the communities to make use of these sites.

"The regions are kindly advised to make use of any appropriate platforms or structures such as engaging with community and religious leaders to ensure that this message is widely spread," the notice read.

It further stated that the ministry sent out a press release to encourage community members to be tested and, therefore, testing sites in each region are required.