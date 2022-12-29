Western Sahara: National Secretariat Holds Its Last Ordinary Session Before the 16th Congress of the Polisario Front

Shahid Al-Hafed — The President of the Republic, Secretary General of the Polisario Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali, chaired today, the last ordinary session of the National Secretariat, before the holding of the 16th congress of the Polisario Front, in which national and international issues will be discussed.

In his opening speech, President Brahim Ghali explained that the ordinary session is being held in exceptional and distinct circumstances during which the Sahrawi people achieved a number of gains and achievements.

President Brahim Ghali described this session as "very important", as it will work on studying, enriching and approving the documents submitted by the Preparatory Committee for the 16th Conference of the Polisario Front, which will be presented to the national preparatory symposium for the conference.

The President of the Republic appreciated the discussion and the efforts made by the Preparatory Committee throughout its work, calling, by the way, on all executives from the various state institutions and the Polisario Front to take responsibility, raise the challenge, make the conference a success and thwart the enemy's plans.

SPS 110/T