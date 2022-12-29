Angola: Supreme Court Oks Release On Parole of Former Transport Minister

Luanda — The Supreme Court (TS) has granted supervised release (parole) to former transport minister, Augusto Tomás, who is serving a prison sentence since September 2018, the TS said Wednesday in a statement.

"Parole has been granted to the prisoner Augusto da Silva Tomás, for the remaining time for the completion of his sentence (... )", the TS said.

In the document, the Supreme Court recalls that Augusto Tomás was sentenced in August 2019 to 14 years in prison as part of the case related to the "National Shippers Council (CNC)".

The sentence was further reduced to seven years and one month by the Plenary of the Supreme Court.

Under the terms of the ruling, until the end of the sentence, the former minister is obliged to reside in Luanda and pay the "total compensation to which he was sentenced, within the same period".

Augusto Tomás's lawyer requested parole when the former minister served half of his sentence.

The National Directorate of Penitentiary Service gave a favourable opinion.

Augusto Tomás was minister of Transport between 2008 and 2017. He responded in court for the crimes of embezzlement and violation of the rules of execution of the budget plan in a continuous form.

The former minister also responded in court for the crimes of abuse of authority in a continued manner and of economic participation in business.

During the trial, Augusto Tomás was acquitted of the crimes of money laundering and criminal association for lack of evidence.