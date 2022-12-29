Namibia: All Set for Grade 11 Results Announcement

MINISTRY of education executive director Sanet Steenkamp on Wednesday said they have made good progress with the marking and processing of the data for both the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary and Advanced Subsidiary levels (NSSCO and NSSCAS) national examinations.

The results will be announced on Friday.

Steenkamp said results for both full-time and part-time candidates will be released on Friday.

The results will be available on the ministry's website, SMS services as well as through the print media.

"The following procedure should be followed when requesting for the results via SMS services: Send a message with your full candidate number to any of the following numbers 99099 or 55755 or 44044," Steenkamp said.

The ministry earlier this month announced that 38 013 full-time candidates sat for the NSSCO Grade 11 examinations, while another 32 552 sat as part-time candidates this year.

Meanwhile, 8 620 full-time candidates sat for the NSSAS, while 591 sat as part-time candidates.