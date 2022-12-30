Tanzania: NMB Customers Reap Big From Digital Payments Campaign

THE New Year celebration will be more enjoyable this time around for 76 customers of NMB Bank after they won various prizes in the latest draw of the MastaBata Kote-Kote campaign, which was held in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Some 10.5m/- prizes, including cash rewards, were scooped in the 7th round of the fourth edition of the digital payments campaign series. Principally, the year end promotional drives seek to boost the use of NMB Mastercard and Mastercard QR.

During the weekly raffle that was held at the lender's Bank House branch in the central business District, 75 customers pocketed 100,000/- each and the luckiest of them all won a Boxer motorcycle.

The motorbike is currently valued at over 3m/- in the market. In yesterday's draw, the 9th motorcycle went to Mtwara Police officer Husna Juma Baraka. Seven of the bikes have been won in weekly raffles whereas two were won in the one monthly draw held so far.

Speaking at yesterday's event, the Acting NMB Dar es Salaam Zone Manager, Ms Faraja Ng'ingo, said already 511 customers have won various prizes in the ongoing campaign, which is scheduled to end next month.

Ms Ng'ingo put the value of the won prizes at over 128m/-. She said NMB will foot all the travel costs and the Dubai holiday trip expenses for the seven winners of the grand finale and their partners.

NMB debuted the over 300m/- 'MastaBata Kote-Kote' reward campaign on October 28.

"The MastaBata series was launched in 2018 to drive increased use of NMB MasterCard and NMB Mastercard QR by its customers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania ICT Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Season one was dubbed MastaBata, which was followed by 'MastaBata Sio Kawaida' and last year it was 'MastaBata - KivyakoVyako'," Ms Ng'ingo noted.

She said the digital finance drive was part of NMB's initiative to return part of the profits the bank makes back to society and reward loyal customers.

In the current competition, weekly prizes are 100,000/- for 75 customers and one motorcycle. There will be two monthly raffles during the 10-week campaign, whereby 49 winners will pocket 1m/-in every draw and a total of four motorcycles will be won.

Speaking earlier, the Bank House Acting Branch Manager, Mr Lucas Malua, said the MastaBata investment seeks and has succeeded to promote the usage of NMB debit, credit and prepaid cards.

The winner of the sixth weekly draw Boxer, Mr Charles Sam Shemsanga of Dar es Salaam, who received his prize yesterday, said he will use the reward to start a Boda Boda business.