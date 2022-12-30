Rwanda: Cycling - 18 Teams Confirmed for Nyanza Royal Race

A total of 18 teams are expected to take part at the inaugural Nyanza Royal Race slated for Friday, December 30, in Nyanza District, Southern Province.

The one-day race, which will be held annually, was organised by Nyanza District in partnership with the local cycling governing body (Ferwacy) with the aim to promote tourism in the area as well as discovering young cycling talents hidden in Nyanza.

Considered as the last dance for the 2022 Rwanda Cycling Cup, Royal Nyanza Race is among four newly- invented races added to Ferwacy's calendar after 'Human Right Race' and 'Musanze Gorilla Race', that both took place in Gisagara and Musanze Districts in December as well as Kibeho Race held for the first time in Nyamagabe District.

The race will attract riders, male and female, in both juniors and elites categories.

According to the schedule, men elites and U-23 will cover a distance of 119kilometers while men juniors and women elites will cover 93kilometers. The women juniors will be competing in the race with 80 kilometers up to contest for.

Nyanza is home to various touristic attractions where many tourists travel to the place to visit King's Palace located in Rukari.

Itinerary

Women juniors: King's palace- Nyanza Memorial - Kwigira Museum - District - ILPD - Nyanza Visitor Center - Maranatha - kinamba (Eliot) - Rerumwana - Bigega - Kinamba (Eliot) - Mark Cables Factory - AGAKIRIRO - Mugonzi (40) - Nyanza Market - Mater Dei - Gatsintsino - Dayenu Hotel - Post Office - ILPD Busasamana Sector - Post Office. Riders will do five rounds.

The men juniors and women elites: King's Palace - Nyanza Memorial - Kwigira Museum - District - ILPD - Nyanza Visitor Center - Maranatha - Ku kinamba (Eliot) - Rerumwana - Ku Bigega - Kinamba (Eliot) - Mark Cables Factory - AGAKIRIRO - Mugonzi (40) - Nyanza Market - Gakenyeri - Mater Dei - Gatsintsino - Dayenu Hotel - Post Office - ILPD - Busasamana Sector - Post Office. Riders will do six rounds.

Men elites & U-23: King's palace- Nyanza Monument - Kwigira Museum - District - ILPD - Nyanza Visitor Center - Maranatha - kinamba (Eliot) - Rerumwana - Bigega - Kinamba (Eliot) - Mark Cables Factory - AGAKIRIRO- Mugonzi (40) - Nyanza Market - Gakenyeri - Mater Dei - Gatsintsino - Dayenu Hotel - Post Office - ILPD - Busasamana Sector - Post Office. Riders will do eight rounds.

Participating Teams

FERWACY member Teams: Bugesera Cycling Team, Cine Elmay, Cycling Team for All, Fly Club, Les Amis Sportifs, Karongi Vision Sports Center, Kayonza Young Starts Cycling Team, Kigali Cycling Club, Muhazi Cycling Generation and Nyabihu Cycling Team.

UCI Continental Teams: Benediction Ignite, May Star and Protouch.

Invited: Twin Lakes Cycling Academy, Musanze Cycling Club, Impeesa and Rukali Cycling Club.