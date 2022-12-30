Rwanda: Basketball - APR Women to Start Training Next Week Ahead of New Season

29 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

APR women basketball club will begin training sessions Monday, January 2, in preparations for the forthcoming Rwanda basketball league.

The new season of the national basketball league for men's first and second division as well as women's first division will begin on January 13.

The club players have been on holidays since they returned in the country fresh from the just-concluded FIBA Africa Champions Cup Women held in Maputo in Mozambique in December where they finished eighth in the club championship that was won by Egypt's Sporting Alexandria.

The players are currently on holidays but club head coach Charles Mbazumutima told Times Sports that everyone was informed to report back to start preparations for the new season after some days off on holidays.

"We will start training earlier because we want to be ready for the championships and we want to prepare the team well," he said.

"We got a good experience in the FIBA Africa Champions Cup Women because we met great teams and it will help us start the season well".

APR have dominated the Rwanda national league for years, bagging the top prize between 2005 and 2019 before an emerging Rwanda Energy Group (REG) came to the scene to stop that impressive run in the last two editions.

