Rwanda: Inside Key Infrastructure That Transformed and Beautified City of Kigali in 2022

Every year infrastructure in the City of Kigali keeps increasing.

The New Times has listed major roads, affordable houses, hotels, sports facilities such as golf course and Amahoro stadium, and recreational spaces among others that transformed parts of Kigali city in 2022.

Roads and smart bus stop shelters

Some of the needed roads that were completed in 2022 include Kimicanga-Kacyiru-Us Embassy road, Kigali Public Library-Kacyiru ( former bus park)-Radio Rwanda road, the road from Minagri to Kigali golf course near the lake known as Kwa Nyagahene, Kabeza-Airport-Itunda-Busanza road, and ALU campus road, as well as Sonatubes-Kicukiro-Gahanga-Akagera road.

The Sonatubes-Kicukiro-Gahanga-Akagera road with a flyover connects to the road toward Bugesera International airport that is being constructed.

Smart Bus Bus Shelters on major roads were also constructed.

Public lighting on new roads

The city of Kigali installed public lighting on new roads namely Kinamba-Kamutwa road, Rubirizi-Busanze-Kanombe road, and the road in Nyarutarama around Green Hills Academy.

The city also unveiled five street lights on the road around Kigali Parents' School that are being powered by solar energy.

Bridges on Mpazi drainage expanded

The city of Kigali expanded bridges on the Mpazi drainage to reduce floods that used to hit Nyabugogo business hub.

Mpazi Rehousing project

Along Mpazi drainage, the city is implementing a rehousing project.

On July 4, 2022, as part of liberation day celebrations, at least 56 families from unplanned settlements and high-risk zones were given decent houses under the 'rehousing model' in Gitega sector of Nyarugenge district.

The model involves the contribution of land from residents, on which the dwelling units are built.

So far 113 families have been rehoused under the project.

Residents from Kangondo high-risk zone relocated to Busanza

By September 2022, a total of 960 households, comprising 4,173 people, had been relocated from the high-risk Kangondo 1, Kangondo 2, and Kibiraro villages in Remera Sector to the new estate in Busanza, Kicukiro District.

Bwiza Riverside Homes

President Paul Kagame in February inaugurated the construction of a major housing estate in Kigali, which upon completion will have over 2200 affordable housing units.

The estate, which will be eco-friendly both in terms of materials used and the environmental setup, is being built in Karama, Kigali Sector in Nyarugenge District.

The estate, which is called Bwiza Riverside Homes, is a public-private partnership between a private investor, The ADHI Corporate Group, and the Government of Rwanda.

New Norsken building

Norrsken House Kigali, in September 2022, launched a new facility that will allow it to host more than 1000 entrepreneurs and innovators.

Norrsken House Kigali's total budget for physical infrastructure is $20 million, and so far, some 15 million of this has been already spent.

By next year, another building will be completed to take the hub's hosting capacity to 1500 people.

In addition to all that, the facility is eco-friendly, as 90 to 95 percent of the energy it uses is solar.

Construction of ravines

In 2022, the city completed Two ravines-Rwimbogo and Kabusunzu ravines.

Currently, the city is rehabilitating two drains-one in Nyarugunga sector, in Kicukiro district and the other in Nyakabanda sector in Nyarugenge district.

Another drainage being constructed is located in Muyange cell, Kigarama sector of Kicukiro district.

Markets

Markets for street vendors such as the ones in front of the former Kimironko correctional facility and Gisozi carpentry center were constructed.

Other big markets include Nyarurama- Karembure Market Phase two and Nyacyonga Market.

More big hotels opened

A multinational hotel brand operated by Marriott International, Four Points by Sheraton, opened up its doors in Kigali's Central Business Centre in June.

The four-star hotel mostly targets business travelers and small conventions.

M Hotel also opened in Kigali.

M Hotel, on the road to the city center, presents comfortable and inspiring 116 guestrooms, including suites.

Revamping Amahoro national stadium began

In 2022, works to revamp Amahoro national stadium started for the facility to host international football matches, concerts, and public events.

Amahoro National Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium with a capacity of 25,000 people and that number will be increased to 45,000, making it the biggest stadium in the country.

Nyandungu eco-tourism park

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente, on July 18, 2022, officially launched Nyandungu Eco-Tourism Park, a major milestone for Rwanda's conservation effort.

The 121-hectare park restored within six years created over 4,000 green jobs mainly for women and young Rwandans.

Golf for Public school students

The City of Kigali and Kigali Golf Resort and Villas introduced golf games for public students.

Biryogo and Gisimenti car-free zones

In 2022, the City of Kigali created a new car-free zone in Biryogo village, Gitega sector of Nyarugenge district.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The City of Kigali contracted graduates of Nyundo School of Arts who did an artistic painting on the roads dedicated to the Car Free zone.

It was the second car-free zone in the capital.

The first car-free zone of Kigali currently known as " Imbuga City Walk" is located on Road KN4 Avenue, between Kigali city headquarters' building, commercial buildings like Makuza Peace, Plaza Bank of Kigali, Ecobank Rwanda, Cogebanque, and Kenya Commercial Bank (KBC).

The city of Kigali also introduced the Gisimenti car-free zone after establishing the Biryogo car-free zone.

This street is closed to cars every week during evenings from Friday to Sunday.

City of Kigali got three awards

In November, The City of Kigali received the Wetland City Accreditation Award.

The award was handed to the city authorities during the 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP14) that took place in Geneva, Switzerland.

Kigali Won Bloomberg Global Mayors Award.

The award includes one million dollars as well as technical support and coaching for three years aimed at bringing to life the project presented.

The winning project on rainwater-harvesting technologies will provide an alternative water source and a smart waste solution to contribute to green and resilient recovery in Kigali's informal settlements.