Kenya: Police Recover Stolen Livestock in Turkana

29 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Turkana — Police in Turkana county yesterday recovered 47 livestock (goats and sheep) stolen by suspected bandits from a neighbouring community.

According to a police report, officers attached to anti-stock theft unit and rapid deployment unit, who were patrolling the Lodwar-Kitale Highway at Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) section, responded to a stock theft report by one Mr Peter Mario, a resident of Loyapat.

Two armed bandits are said to have confronted his herdsmen at Loyapat area while grazing in a field and stole 47 of his livestock. The incident occurred at 6:30 pm.

"The Multi-Agency team responded swiftly, and although the suspects escaped, officers recovered all the animals abandoned near Eco Lodge," said the report.

The livestock were then taken to the area Assistant Chief's office at Loyapat and handed over to the owner.

Security in the county has been intensified, with deployment of 90 police reservists in Turkana East, according to the County Commissioner, Jacob Ouma. - Kna

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.