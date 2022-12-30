Kenya: Police Recover Stolen Livestock in Turkana

Turkana — Police in Turkana county yesterday recovered 47 livestock (goats and sheep) stolen by suspected bandits from a neighbouring community.

According to a police report, officers attached to anti-stock theft unit and rapid deployment unit, who were patrolling the Lodwar-Kitale Highway at Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) section, responded to a stock theft report by one Mr Peter Mario, a resident of Loyapat.

Two armed bandits are said to have confronted his herdsmen at Loyapat area while grazing in a field and stole 47 of his livestock. The incident occurred at 6:30 pm.

"The Multi-Agency team responded swiftly, and although the suspects escaped, officers recovered all the animals abandoned near Eco Lodge," said the report.

The livestock were then taken to the area Assistant Chief's office at Loyapat and handed over to the owner.

Security in the county has been intensified, with deployment of 90 police reservists in Turkana East, according to the County Commissioner, Jacob Ouma. - Kna