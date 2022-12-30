Kenya: MP to Sponsor New Bill to Increase Universities Funding

Makueni — Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse seeks to sponsor a new Bill at the National Assembly to increase funding to universities.

Amendment on the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) will allow student access affordable education.

The Parliamentarian said high cost of fees disadvantages students from poor families.

"We will bring a Bill and an Amendment in parliament to enable HELB, Colleges and Universities to get enough funding from the national budget to ensure all our students get education, regardless of their economic status," said Mutuse on Wednesday during the swearing in of Makueni University Students Association (MUSA) officials at Wote Social Hall.

"We need to set aside money for our students in public institutions to enable them access affordable education," emphasized the MP.

On accommodation, the MP said he will ask the government to provide investors with land within public universities to construct affordable houses and hence guarantee students' security.

"We have many students studying engineering, medicine, education and law who reside in slums because there is inadequate accommodation in universities which compromises their security," observed the legislator.

Speaking at the same function, Principal Secretary for Devolution, Teresia Mbaika, challenged students to utilize internet and technology and engage in meaningful activities that generate income.

At the same time, Mbaika urged the youth to embrace agri-business to ensure they get an income and avoid relying on white collar jobs that are hard to come by.

During the event, MUSA Chairperson Peter Mwangangi, Secretary General Manson Munyao and Finance Director Miriam Mumo were sworn in among other officials.

The association brings together students from Makueni County learning from different universities and colleges in the country for mentorships and career development. - Kna