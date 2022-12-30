Kenya: 2 People Die of Suspected Cholera in Kiambu

29 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kiambu — Two people died of suspected cholera and 15 others hospitalised with symptoms at Ruiru Level 4 hospital in Kiambu County.

This is after drinking contaminated water over the Christmas holiday, officials said.

Those in hospital were from Gatong'ora and Murera wards, Kiratina and Prison area where two people are reported to have succumbed to the waterborne disease.

Relatives of the victims blamed the outbreak on water that was contaminated with sewage.

Medical officials said they are investigating the incident. Cases of cholera outbreaks have been there for the past months in the area and parts of Nairobi.

