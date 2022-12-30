Kenya: Nakuru MCAs Defy Court Order to Approve 21 Chief Officers Nominees

29 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nakuru — Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has appointed 23 Chief Officers after they were approved by MCAs despite a court order halting the process pending the determination of a case.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court had on November 11 issued orders stopping the ward reps from vetting the nominees until a case filed by a resident is heard and determined.

Governor Kihika, Attorney General, the County Speaker, and the County Public Service Board had been listed as respondents in the petition filed by one Stephen Michael Oduor Ogutu last week.

Despite the development, the Nakuru County Assembly representatives proceeded with the vetting process while citing that the order was issued after Speaker Karuri Maina had already directed the committee on appointments to handle the matter.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.