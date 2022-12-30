Kenya: Nakuru MCAs Defy Court Order to Approve 21 Chief Officers Nominees

Nakuru — Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has appointed 23 Chief Officers after they were approved by MCAs despite a court order halting the process pending the determination of a case.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court had on November 11 issued orders stopping the ward reps from vetting the nominees until a case filed by a resident is heard and determined.

Governor Kihika, Attorney General, the County Speaker, and the County Public Service Board had been listed as respondents in the petition filed by one Stephen Michael Oduor Ogutu last week.

Despite the development, the Nakuru County Assembly representatives proceeded with the vetting process while citing that the order was issued after Speaker Karuri Maina had already directed the committee on appointments to handle the matter.