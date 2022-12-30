Kenya: Sakaja Donates Sh2.4 Million to Aid in the Reconstruction of Gikomba Market

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Thursday donated construction materials worth Sh2.4 million in support of traders who had their stalls razed down during an inferno at the Gikomba open-air market earlier this week.

Speaking when he toured the area, Sakaja revealed plans by the county government to build a fire station in Gikomba as part of the process that will see the numerous fires in the Gikomba market dealt with completely.

The City-County Boss said the county has initiated a process to have the land surveyed and a title issued to defend it from marauding grabbers.

"I updated traders on the progress we have made on the fire station whose construction will commence soon as well as on the processing of the public title deed for Gikomba which we're expediting with the NLC. This will discourage opportunistic arsonists. Poleni sana; this will be a thing of the past," he said.

He was joined by Starehe MP Amos Mwago and Gerald Mukuru (Ziwani)

Sakaja's visit comes a day after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua donated Sh1 million to Gikomba traders who lost stock in a fire outbreak.

Sakaja also donated Sh200,000 to the family of a man who succumbed after an inferno at the market on December 29.