Kenya: 98-Year-Old Former Bungoma East MP Found Murdered

29 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Former Bungoma East MP Mark Barasa is dead.

Barasa was on Wednesday found murdered and his body dumped near his Bituyu farm in Ndalu location.

According to police, it was the lawmaker's son-in-law Stephen Nyongesa who first discovered his father-in-law's body that was in a thicket.

The 98-year-old MP had been reported missing on December 16, 2022, after he failed to show up at either of his two homes in Ndalu and in Chesamisi.

The body of the deceased was found extensively decomposed by the officers who visited the scene.

Neither the date nor time of the death could be immediately established.

Barasa was the first Bungoma East MP who served between 1963 and 1969.

His body has since been moved to Kiminini Cottage Hospital mortuary for preservation pending an autopsy.

