Uganda: Prophet Kakande Asks Church Members to Pay Shs500k for His "Special Touch"

Prophet Kakande Asks Church Members to Pay Shs500k for His "Special Touch"

29 December 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Nelson Bwire Kapo

For only Shs500,000, members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations will receive a special touch by their shepherd, Prophet Samuel Kakande.

The self-styled Prophet in a video called upon members of his church to avail themselves for this special touch which will unbind all their misfortunes.

However, the touch will cost a staggering Shs500,000 or the equivalent in any other legal tender.

The special touch has been prepared by the Prophet Kakande on New Year's Eve specifically during the day.

"Those who are interested, come many, come all," Prophet Kakande said.

Recently, the prophet asked members of his church to contribute $300 or Shs1m each to enable him to acquire new golden wheels.

The controversial Man of God who has recently made a fortune selling Holy Rice says the money will go towards purchasing a vehicle before Christmas. Still, he will not begrudge anyone if the amount comes in excess to purchase more than one luxurious car.

