Tanzania: Programme Helps Create Awareness on Eye Protection

Mwanza — ONA Eye Care has conducted free eye check-up services in Mwanza in efforts to advocate citizens' eyes protection and medication targeting on realising a free sight complication Tanzania.

The programme was conducted recently in three days consecutively in Nyamagana District ofMwanza Region.

An outreach eye services delivery benefited nearly 200 citizens who obtained eye medical examination, assessment, treatment as well as education.

Ona Eye Care Public Programme Coordinator, Ms Jane Masanja told the 'Daily News' that the motive for conducting an eye outreach free checkup was also to create awareness to citizens to develop a culture of regularly go to hospital for eye checkups so that they can make the right decision upon their eye health conditions.

"Eyes are the vital human organ that needs to be repeatedly checked up to spot their progress, we can only reduce eyesight impairments by instilling the right education over protection and quality eye medication to our people, our target is to ease citizens' access to eye treatment," said Ms Masanja.

Ms Masanja mentioned that lifestyle, including spending more time on computer, phones as well as welding activity without wearing protective glass for eyes as the causes of an increasing sight complication to many people.

She also pointed out that low balance diet intake as the cause of eye sight complications, urging citizens to maintain a balanced diet for good health including eye well-being.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 2.2 billion people are blind or visually impaired, and the numbers are rising, more ever, vision impairment affects people of all ages, with the majority being over the age of 50.

For his part, Information Technology Expert, Mitesh Karia (31), one of the victim of eye disorder as the result of spending more time on computer, congratulated the Ona Eye Care management for designing an outreach services where by many citizens including himself secured chance for free eye check-up as well as medical advices.

He urged fellow citizens to develop a similar culture of regular eye checkups so that they can know status of their eyes for immediate treatment whenever needed.