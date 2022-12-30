Tanzania: Poisonous Food Kills Two, Five Critically Ill

Mwanza — TWO people have been reported dead and five others in critical condition after consuming poisonous food.

The victims, all from the same family, are residents of Chabakima Street in Ilemela district.

The two deceased people are Jenipha Kishosha (27) and Godfrey Emmanuel (6 months) who died while taking medication at Buzuruga Health Center on December 25 this year.

This was informed by Mwanza Regional Police Commander (RPC), Wilbroad Mtafungwa, in his statement issued on Wednesday, this week.

Mr Mtafungwa mentioned the five members in critical condition as Jamila Iddy (25), Maria kulwa (7), Vanesa Ally (6), Jenipher Shukur (2) and Rehema Daud (30).

It was reported that the member of the family ate Ugali and Sardine "Ugali-dagaa" which was poisonous.

Following the incident, the police in collaboration with other government agencies was investigating the cause of the poison.

However, Mr Mtafungwa said prior investigation has revealed that on December 24, Jamila Idd, a member of the family prepared the meal for day.

After cooking, she ate with her fellow members of the family and shortly all family members vomited.

"Jenipher Kishosha and Godfrey Emmanuel were in critical condition, and they were taken to hospital immediately, where they passed away," said Mr Mtafungwa.

Mr Mtafungwa said the survived five people were released after medical treatment at Buzuruga Health Centre were allowed to go back home.