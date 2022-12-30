Tanzania: Peri-Urban Electrification Flagged Off in Kagera

Bukoba — RESIDENTS of Kagera now have every reason to smile after the Peri-Urban Electrification kicked off in the region, a move that is expected to stimulate economic activities in the area.

This is under the Peri-Urban Electrification Project (PUEP), Phase Three, which the government signed agreements with four contractors recently for the implementation in various regions.

Deputy Minister for Energy, Mr Stephen Byabato, officiated the commencement of the implementation, on Wednesday, here in Bukoba Municipal's Ijuganyondo Ward.

He appealed to all Tanzanians where the project will be implemented to utilise the opportunity through establishing medium industries to increase their incomes.

He commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for allocating funds for the implementation of various people-oriented projects across the country.

"The availability of reliable electricity is a milestone and a golden opportunity for youths and women entrepreneurs to increase income by establishing small and medium industries such as crops processing, welding and mechanical works," he said.

He explained that the project to cost a total of 76.9bn/- upon completion countrywide was fully funded by the Tanzania government and would be implemented in eight regions, namely- Singida, Tabora, Tanga, Kagera, Mtwara, Mbeya, Geita and Kigoma where an estimated 22,105 people in 416 different locations would benefit.

Minister Byabato directed the Contractor-M/s Dieynem Company Limited (DCL), who implements the project in Kagera, to work night and day and ensure the project is completed before the deadline set for June 30th, 2024 adding that there would be no extension.

Meanwhile, the Director General (DG) of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Engineer Hassan Saidy, explained that projects under REA being implemented across the country have no compensation thus appealing to wananchi to accord cooperation where electricity poles would pass.

Equally, he urged people to safeguard the infrastructures and avoid vandalizing them bearing in mind that they cost billions of tax-payers money.

According to Engineer Saidy, the Peri-Urban Electrification Project, Phase Three, was being implemented for 18 months in potential-investment areas surrounding cities, towns and municipal councils.

He elaborated that in Kagera region the project will be implemented in 47 locations in three District Councils- namely Muleba South, Bukoba Municipal and Karagwe.

He also tasked the Contractor to give priority to public institutions including health facilities, schools, police stations and worship places such as churches and mosques.