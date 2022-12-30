Tanzania: Peri-Urban Electrification Flagged Off in Kagera

29 December 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa

Bukoba — RESIDENTS of Kagera now have every reason to smile after the Peri-Urban Electrification kicked off in the region, a move that is expected to stimulate economic activities in the area.

This is under the Peri-Urban Electrification Project (PUEP), Phase Three, which the government signed agreements with four contractors recently for the implementation in various regions.

Deputy Minister for Energy, Mr Stephen Byabato, officiated the commencement of the implementation, on Wednesday, here in Bukoba Municipal's Ijuganyondo Ward.

He appealed to all Tanzanians where the project will be implemented to utilise the opportunity through establishing medium industries to increase their incomes.

He commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for allocating funds for the implementation of various people-oriented projects across the country.

"The availability of reliable electricity is a milestone and a golden opportunity for youths and women entrepreneurs to increase income by establishing small and medium industries such as crops processing, welding and mechanical works," he said.

He explained that the project to cost a total of 76.9bn/- upon completion countrywide was fully funded by the Tanzania government and would be implemented in eight regions, namely- Singida, Tabora, Tanga, Kagera, Mtwara, Mbeya, Geita and Kigoma where an estimated 22,105 people in 416 different locations would benefit.

Minister Byabato directed the Contractor-M/s Dieynem Company Limited (DCL), who implements the project in Kagera, to work night and day and ensure the project is completed before the deadline set for June 30th, 2024 adding that there would be no extension.

Meanwhile, the Director General (DG) of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Engineer Hassan Saidy, explained that projects under REA being implemented across the country have no compensation thus appealing to wananchi to accord cooperation where electricity poles would pass.

Equally, he urged people to safeguard the infrastructures and avoid vandalizing them bearing in mind that they cost billions of tax-payers money.

According to Engineer Saidy, the Peri-Urban Electrification Project, Phase Three, was being implemented for 18 months in potential-investment areas surrounding cities, towns and municipal councils.

He elaborated that in Kagera region the project will be implemented in 47 locations in three District Councils- namely Muleba South, Bukoba Municipal and Karagwe.

He also tasked the Contractor to give priority to public institutions including health facilities, schools, police stations and worship places such as churches and mosques.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.