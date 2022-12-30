South Africa: Zuma Private Prosecution an 'Abuse of Power' and 'Irrational', Ramaphosa Argues As Legal Charade Continues

analysis

The president against ex-president saga continues as Cyril Ramaphosa files an affidavit in support of a court application to declare the former head of state Jacob Zuma's attempted legal moves against him 'unlawful'.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed an affidavit in the high court in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 28 December, in support of an earlier motion that sought to interdict former head of state, Jacob Zuma, from further pursuing attempts to privately prosecute the newly re-elected leader of the ANC.

This is the latest strike in the legal exchanges between Ramaphosa and Zuma, the latter of whom faces several accusations regarding State Capture and recently launched another baffling legal battle.

Daily Maverick has previously reported that legal experts view Zuma's attempted court action against Ramaphosa as nonsense.

Threats made, threats kept

A statement issued by the Jacob G Zuma Foundation on 15 December, the day prior to the start of the ANC's National Elective Conference, is where the matter first started.

The statement announced that Ramaphosa "has been charged in a private prosecution with the criminal offence of being accessory after the fact in the crimes committed by among others Adv Downer namely, breaching the provisions if [sic] the NPA...