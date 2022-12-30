South Africa: Zuma Private Prosecution an 'Abuse of Power' and 'Irrational', Ramaphosa Argues As Legal Charade Continues

28 December 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jamie Venter

The president against ex-president saga continues as Cyril Ramaphosa files an affidavit in support of a court application to declare the former head of state Jacob Zuma's attempted legal moves against him 'unlawful'.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed an affidavit in the high court in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 28 December, in support of an earlier motion that sought to interdict former head of state, Jacob Zuma, from further pursuing attempts to privately prosecute the newly re-elected leader of the ANC.

This is the latest strike in the legal exchanges between Ramaphosa and Zuma, the latter of whom faces several accusations regarding State Capture and recently launched another baffling legal battle.

Daily Maverick has previously reported that legal experts view Zuma's attempted court action against Ramaphosa as nonsense.

Threats made, threats kept

A statement issued by the Jacob G Zuma Foundation on 15 December, the day prior to the start of the ANC's National Elective Conference, is where the matter first started.

The statement announced that Ramaphosa "has been charged in a private prosecution with the criminal offence of being accessory after the fact in the crimes committed by among others Adv Downer namely, breaching the provisions if [sic] the NPA...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.