Rwanda: Kagame Hails Security Forces for Domestic, Continental Safety

President Paul Kagame has commended security forces for upholding security, locally and on the continental level, particularly in fighting terrorism in Mozambique and contributing to peace and stability in the Central African Republic.

In his end-of-year message to security forces, Kagame commended them for their exemplary service, hard work, and professionalism in delivering the core duty of defending the people and territory of Rwanda and addressing pressing issues of human security as the bedrock of sustainable peace.

"Beyond our borders, Rwanda's Defence and Security Forces have participated in tackling challenges in partner countries in Africa through bilateral cooperation. Our peacekeepers deployed under United Nations missions continue to be good ambassadors of Rwanda, consistently representing the best values that we stand for," reads the message from the President to security forces.

Since 2004, RDF has deployed close to 80,000 troops in different peacekeeping missions, having sent the first contingent to Darfur in Sundan.

Currently, Rwanda maintains close to 2000 Police officers in various UN missions and security interventions in different countries.

"I wish to express my sincere appreciation to all of you for making our country proud. It is not easy to be separated from loved ones at this time of year, for those deployed away from home. Rwanda appreciates this invaluable spirit of dedication," Kagame told security forces who are currently deployed in different missions.

Kagame paid tribute to departed servicemen "who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our nation and the world in 2022. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen, and assure you that the leaders and people of Rwanda stand firmly with you."

President Kagame Kagame also urged servicemen to renew their commitment to protecting Rwanda against all threats, saying that their commitment will yield Rwanda's hard-earned economic and social progress that is sustainable.