Rwanda: Fireworks to Light Up Kigali on New Year's Eve

The New Year 2023 will be ushered in with a display of fireworks across Kigali City, officials have announced.

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, Kigali residents will be able to watch the city skyline lit up by fireworks displays.

The City of #Kigali informs the general public that there are planned activities of displaying fireworks in the celebration of the new year 2023. Five locations are: Kigali Convention Centre, BK Arena, Bumbogo Hill, Kigali Stadium and Hotel des Mille Collines. #HappyFestiveSeason pic.twitter.com/D0t6g4r7zH-- City of Kigali (@CityofKigali) December 29, 2022

In 2020 and 2021, firework displays were cancelled amid fears of a surge in coronavirus infections due to public gatherings.

But the pandemic has subsided rather significantly. And the city officials have now decided to let people welcome 2023 in style.

Where to watch the fireworks?

This time round on the night of December 31-January 1, fireworks will be launched in five locations in the city: at Kigali Convention Centre, BK Arena, Kigali Stadium (Nyamirambo), Bumbogo Hill in Gasabo District and Hotel des Mille Collines, in the city centre.

The fireworks will go off at exactly 00hr00.

Pudence Rubingisa, the mayor of City of Kigali, said the public should be prepared for the fireworks on new year's eve.

"The City of Kigali leadership requests the general public to remain calm and not be disrupted by those lighting activities as we celebrate the new year," Rubingisa said in a statement on Thursday.