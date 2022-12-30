Rwanda: Five Must-Read Books for the New Year

Two of the most standard expectations of every New Year are personal development and career advancement. To attain these achievements people often turn to books for intellectual nourishment, here are a few suggestions if this is a box you're looking to tick off your to-do list.

'The Gift of Monday' by Hassan Kibirango

Are your goals for the coming year career oriented? Are you looking for guidance on the dos and don'ts for excellence? You're in luck because Hassan Kibirango's 'The Gift of Monday' has you covered regardless of what side of the coin you belong to, employee or employer. The book is comprised of anecdotes paired with real-life experiences of how work is perceived and tips on how to navigate different employment circumstances.

'Crazy Faith' by Michael Todd

If your goals for the coming year include spiritual growth and you desire to have a deeper relationship with God, Pastor Mike's 'Crazy Faith' is a great place to start. The book itself is based on a 20-part sermon series that resonated with a state of mind shared by many. In 'Crazy Faith', the pastor sheds light on how the different stages of faith can open an infinite line of access to God regardless of how meagre they are, strongly emphasising that even maybe (doubtful) faith is enough trust for God to do the impossible.

'After the Rain' by Alexandra Elle

Is personal development and self-love a long time goal you're working towards? This collection of prose and poetry by Alexandra Elle might just be a worthwhile companion. 'After the Rain' has been described by readers as a road map to wellness after being estranged for long, citing the book's detailed descriptions of loss, fear, bravery, and acceptance as a guide on how to navigate each and heal from either.

'The Light We Carry' by Michelle Obama

Besides the fact that it's a sequel to the former US First Lady's memoir "Becoming" here is what we know about 'The Light We Carry' so far. Michelle Obama reiterates the experience of putting the first book out in the open, recalling moments she felt unsure of her decision to share it with the world and the lessons she learnt from that phase of her life. The sequel paints a picture of what life after the White House looks like, how the Obama family faired through the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as stories of her upbringing and views on motherhood.

The former first couple is an inspiration to many and there is always a lesson or two to learn from them, but it is the fact that they have proven to be good storytellers over the last couple of years that assures you're in for a good read should you choose to pick up this book.

'Don't Text Your Ex Happy Birthday' by Nick Viall

Ages 18-35 are arguably the demographic that needs relationship guidance the most. The author of "Don't Text Your Ex Happy Birthday" is a former bachelor so you would think somebody that dated 30 women at once and narrowed it down to one would know a thing or two about relationships, and readers say it hasn't disappointed.

The book answers questions his viewers have asked often, tackling topics along the lines of love, sex, and dating, with emphasis on themes like the contrast between healthy and toxic relationships, red flags, uncertainty, and more, all broken down into chapters with avid responses to the heart's desires.