Rwanda: Kwizera Backs REG to End Three-Year Trophy Drought

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) volleyball club head coach Pierre Marshall Kwizera is confident his side can go all the way to win this year's league title.

The league leaders have not won the league title since 2019 and Kwizera insists the players he has at his disposal have what it takes to end the club's three-year title drought even if he faces a serious challenge from APR and Gisagara.

"Every team has the ability to win this year's title but we will do our best until the last game of the tournament," Kwizera told Times Sport.

With two phases to go, REG currently top the log with 42 points, level with second-placed Gisagara, while APR comes third with 36 points.

The tactician made it clear that his team is in the title race and only targets nothing but win the two remaining phases to end the season triumphant.

"We need to make sure we don't lose any of the remaining league games. We have to focus on one game at a time and treat each game like a final," he added.

The local volleyball governing body (FRVB) has announced that the national volleyball league will resume on January 7.

This year's league format is composed of eight phases. The teams have so far played five phases from different places across the country, with Ngoma district becoming hosting the next phase.

Fifteen teams in total, including eight men's clubs and seven in women's category, are taking part in the 2022-2023 national volleyball league which got underway in October this year.