Rwanda: RRA Announces Deadline for Tax Payment

29 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) has announced December 30 as the deadline for individual businesses and government institutions to pay their due taxes.

In a communique issued by the revenue body on December 28, it stated that this is due to the fact that banks normally issue service instructions to their customers in order to facilitate their year-end related activities, hence, the deadline.

Jean-Paulin Uwitonze, RRA Spokesperson, explained that normally banks' branches close a bit early or put to halt some services for them to deal with bookkeeping activities for the end of the year.

"We, therefore, urge all taxpayers to ensure the payment is done before the deadline, otherwise they may be forced to deal with inconveniences in the following month such as having to provide documents that the payment was done on time and banks delayed to report it," he said.

These include quarterly income tax prepayment, unpaid Value Added Tax, unpaid Withholding tax, and unpaid Pay As You Earn.

"We also urge them to prepare their inventories well and cross-check EBM receipts with their suppliers. We don't accept any other receipt as a deductible expense when declaring tax on profit. We also warn against falsified EBM receipts because we have technologies to detect that and it is punishable," Uwitonze noted.

