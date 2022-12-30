Rwanda: Kigali Flower Vase Vendors Seek Extended Deadline After Relocation Ultimatum

Some flower vase vendors across the City of Kigali are requesting an extended deadline to move after facing a relocation ultimatum.

The ultimatum came after the relocation deadline expired last week, city officials said.

The New Times visited former places such as Rwandex near Gikondo wetland where flower vase vendors were operating and found that some had not yet relocated. They are requesting a three-month grace period to afford the relocation.

"Some are relocating to Giticyinyoni towards River Nyabarongo and others are relocating to Sahara in Kicukiro District. But we need an extended deadline to relocate. This is because it is costly. It requires Rwf50, 000 per car to relocate the business yet we need at least 10 cars," one vendor said.

"Last week we were given three more days to relocate but we are failing because it is expensive to move flowers. The transport is costly," added another.

Another vendor said that there should be an assessment of places where sellers were relocated such as Giticyinyoni to River Nyabarongo since the place is usually flooded. "We need at least two or three months to relocate. We can earn money during these months for transport costs," she said.

Meanwhile, some vendors who have already relocated told The New Times that it will take time to get clients.

"This is because we were operating at strategic places on major roads where we were easily getting clients who are financially capable. Now we are being relocated to a rural part of the city in Kinyinya sector where roads are not even tarmacked. It has been a while without selling because we are still setting up facilities that we use to make vases and flowers," said Marie Goretti Ntawangiryayo, a vase vendor who spent 12 years operating on the road to Gacuriro near the Golf course.

While some were still appealing for support to ease transport costs on relocation, those relocated to Kinyinya, for instance, confirmed that they were facilitated to transport their goods and facilities.

"We are using a state land that was idle. We are currently building hangars for our operations. Retailers who used to purchase from us have also been evicted and, therefore, it will take months to start earning again," Ntawangiryayo said, adding they were expecting compensation on some facilities such as nurseries.

Martine Urujeni, Vice Mayor in charge of Socio-Economic Affairs in the City of Kigali, said the relocation seeks to ensure cleanliness and security on the city's roads and help street vendors to operate in a well-organised way.

"The disarray of the flower vases on many roads in the city has to be eliminated quickly. They have been operating in disorder and even in wetlands. We were not able to monitor well how they are operating," she said.

Urujeni said the producers of flowers and vases had been informed about the decision to relocate, adding that the deadline was not respected.

"We are relocating them to other places to ensure the cleanliness and security of the capital. This is because even those coming to buy such vases and flowers have no car parking places. So, they have to be relocated to wider and safe places," she said.

Urujeni said those who will be reluctant to relocate will be forcibly moved. City of Kigali authorities reiterated that operating in a known, wide, and secure place will help to identify and monitor species of flowers and seedlings the vendors are producing and selling.