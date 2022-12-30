Rwanda: I Am Here to Win Trophies With Rayon Sports, Says Returning Luvumbu

Striker Heritier Luvumbu has said that he returned to help Rayon Sports win trophies as he prepares to enjoy his second spell with the club during the remainder of the season.

Luvumbu arrived in Kigali on Wednesday evening, December 28, to seal his move to the Blues on a six-month deal that will keep him at the club until June 2023.

"I'm only just starting my second round at Rayon, really. I'm back 100 per cent fit again now and I have big plans for this season. I come to win trophies," He said

The DR Congo international is Rayon's latest signing comes as a huge boost for the Francis Haringingo's side as the team continues to beef up the squad ahead of the second round of Rwanda Premier League.

Upon arrival, the forward was welcome with cheering supporters in an emotional reception that left him blown away.

"Obviously, I am not one of the biggest players to join this team. [The welcomes] at the airport were great moments. I hadn't thought it would be anything like that," he said.

"I was pretty tired after the flight and so you're not thinking about what's waiting on the other side and suddenly there are thousands of screaming fans. It gives you goosebumps," he added.

With the latest signing, Rayon Sports is reportedly looking to add more fresh blood in their ranks. Moroccan Youssef Rharb and former club defender Thierry Manzi are among the club's top targets ahead of the January transfer window.

Luvumbu had his first spell at Rayon Sports since April 2021. He spent just four months at the club before heading to Angola's Clube Desportivo Primeiro de Agosto for a one-year contract.

The 29-year-old rose to fame in 2014 when he played for his hometown club AS Vita Club in DRC. He left in 2017 to join Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium.

In 2018, Luvumbu moved to the Association Sportive des Forces Armées Royales (AS FAR) of Morocco. He played for the club until 2019 when he joined Club Athletic Youssoufia Berrechid.

He made his first national team appearance with DR Congo's Les Léopards in 2014 and he is one of the players who helped the country win the 2016 African Nations Championship (CHAN) held in Rwanda.