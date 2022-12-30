Rwanda: AS Kigali's Kayitaba Joins Police FC on Loan

AS Kigali winger Bosco Kayitaba has joined Police FC on a six-month loan deal.

The winger has been struggling for game time at the City of Kigali-sponsored club and sees a move to the law enforcers as his perfect comfort zone as he seeks rediscover his form.

Kayitaba joined AS Kigali from Gasogi in December 2019 on a three-year deal alongside Felix Ndekwe.

He is expected to give Police coach Vincent Mashami more options in the offensive department as the tactician hopes to turn the table around ahead of the second round of Rwanda Premier League.

Police FC finished 11th in the first round of the league campaign with 21 points having won six games, drawn three and lost six times in the process.

Kayitaba becomes Police FC first signing of the January 2023 transfer window with the club out to make more signings to reinforce their squad.