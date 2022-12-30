Rwanda: Fatal Accident Involving Rwandan Bus in Uganda Claims 6 Lives

30 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

At least six people are reported to have perished in a fatal accident involving a Rwandan bus and a Kenyan one, in Western Uganda early Friday morning.

According to a report by NTV Uganda, the Rwandan bus belongs to Volcano Company, while the Kenyan one belongs to Oxygen Company.

The two buses reportedly collided head-on in Rukiga District around 4am on Friday. So far, six people, including the two bus drivers, are confirmed dead.

More than 30 other people were injured.

By press time, territorial police in Rukiga District had arrived on the scene and trying to handle the situation, especially evacuating victims to nearby health facilities.

More to follow...

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.