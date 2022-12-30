Rwanda: Fatal Accident Involving Rwandan Bus in Uganda Claims 6 Lives

At least six people are reported to have perished in a fatal accident involving a Rwandan bus and a Kenyan one, in Western Uganda early Friday morning.

According to a report by NTV Uganda, the Rwandan bus belongs to Volcano Company, while the Kenyan one belongs to Oxygen Company.

The two buses reportedly collided head-on in Rukiga District around 4am on Friday. So far, six people, including the two bus drivers, are confirmed dead.

More than 30 other people were injured.

By press time, territorial police in Rukiga District had arrived on the scene and trying to handle the situation, especially evacuating victims to nearby health facilities.

More to follow...